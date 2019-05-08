<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Imo State has the highest number of election petitions filed in the aftermath of the 2019 general elections, the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, who doubles as the Chairman of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, has said.

Bulkachuwa, at the inaugural sitting of the tribunal on Wednesday, said that, out of the total of 786 petitions filed, 76 of them emanated from Imo State alone.

She added that due to the high number of petitions in the state, six panels had been deployed to handle the petitions.

She said none was filed in Jigawa State.

She explained that there are four petitions to be heard by the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.