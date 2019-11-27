<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, has constituted the governorship and House of Assembly election petition tribunal to handle petitions arising from the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State.

The tribunal’s secretary, Umar Abubakar disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Lokoja, the state capital.

According to Abubakar, the tribunal has been mandated to hear and determine petitions that may arise from the election.

He said the tribunal would also handle petitions arising from the rescheduled supplementary and re-run election in Kogi West Senate district and Ajaokuta Federal Constituency.

The two elections take place on Saturday.

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, was re-elected for a second term in office after defeating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Musa Wada and 23 others in the November 16 election.