The Court of Appeal in Abuja has ordered a stay of execution of the order given by Justice Danlami senchi of the FCT High Court, which led to the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a unanimous ruling on Monday, the three-member panel led by Abubakar Yahaya held that status quo can only be maintained if the order of the lower court is stayed.





“I hereby make a stay of execution of the ruling of Justice Danlami Senchi, pending the hearing of the notice of appeal slated for Friday March 20, 2020,” Mr Yahaya said.

The ruling means Oshiomhole would continue in office as APC national chairman until at least March 20 as the Abuja high court order which suspended him has now been upturned by the appeal court.

The appeal court also ordered all parties in the suit not to take any further steps that would affect the ruling of the court.