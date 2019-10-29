<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct rerun elections in 21 polling units of Ajaokuta Federal Constituency, Kogi State.

The Court gave the order while ruling in an appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Aloysius Okino, against the judgment of the lower tribunal which affirmed the victory of the All Progressives Congress, APC’s candidate, Mohammed Lawal in the 2019 general election.

In its ruling delivered late Monday, the court cancelled the results of the 21 polling units, an action that puts Okino, on the lead with about a thousand votes.

The Court, therefore, annulled Lawal’s victory and ordered the conduct of rerun elections in the 21 polling units within 90 days to determine the winner of the election into the federal constituency.