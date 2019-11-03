<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Court of Appeal sitting in Calabar has ordered that fresh elections be conducted in Ekureku I and II of Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency in Cross River state within 90 days from yesterday (Saturday) to determine the winner.

The three-man panel led by Justice S Tanko Hussein PJ, M. Bolaji-Yusuf JCA, M. Mustapha JCA declared that fresh elections be conducted in Ekureku I and II.

Meanwhile, the court also set aside the judgement of the Election petitions Tribunal which declared Hon. John Gaul lebo winner ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue him a Certificate of Return.

The Court however ordered for fresh elections to be conducted in Ekureku I and II within 90 days, therefore, making the seat of Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency Vacant until fresh elections were conducted.