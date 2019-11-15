<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa on Friday in Asaba, reiterated his call on the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the March 9, 2019 election, Great Ogboru, to join hands with him in building a stronger and more viable state.

The governor spoke at a thanksgiving service held at the Government House chapel, shortly after the Appeal Court in Abuja affirmed his election.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, Okowa said the Appeal Court judgement was a reaffirmation of the events of the March 9 when over 900,000 Deltans voted for his re-election.

“On the September 20, the tribunal ruled that I (Okowa) was validly elected and today, November 15 is further reaffirmation of that by the Appeal Court.

“We asked the opposition to join us in building a “Stronger Delta,” he said.

In a sermon, Pastor Matthew Ezedom, said the victory was from God, adding that Okowa’s administration has sustained the character of prayers by the government of the state since inception.

Quoting Psalms 34:2 and Philippians 1:6, the cleric said the government and people of the state will not cease to pray, adding that God has begun a good work that nobody could stop.