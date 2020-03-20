<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Court of Appeal in Abuja failed on Friday to hear the appeal filed by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

Oshiomhole’s appeal is against the March 4, 2020 interlocutory ruling by Justice Danlami Senchi of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Jabi, suspending him (Oshiomhole) from office.





On March 10 this year, the Court of Appeal in Abuja, heard an ex-parte motion argued for Oshiomhole by Wole Olanipekun (SAN), and ordered a stay of the execution of the ruling by Justice Senchi, pending the determination of the appeal by the APC Chairman.

The appellate court then adjourned further hearing till March 20, 2020.

When parties got to court on Friday, one of its officials told lawyers in the case that the court will no longer hear the appeal as earlier scheduled.

The official said a fresh hearing date will be communicated to parties.