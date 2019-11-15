<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Appeal Court sitting in Port Harcourt on Friday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to remove the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, David Lyon, from the ballot, to enable him to participate in the forthcoming governorship election in Bayelsa State slated for Saturday.

The court gave the order following an ex parte motion filed by counsel for the Bayelsa State governorship candidate, David Lyon on November 14, 2019.

INEC had earlier recognised David Lyon as the APC governorship candidate in the election after he was declared winner in the party’s primary poll.

But a federal high court sitting in Abuja disqualified Lyon and ruled that the APC does not have a candidate in the election after its deputy governorship candidate was discovered to have submitted false academic information.

The ruling, however, came about 48 hours to the poll, long after INEC had printed ballot papers for the exercise taking place on Saturday.