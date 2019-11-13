<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Court of Appeal sitting in Owerri has affirmed the election of Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu as the duly elected senator representing Imo North senatorial district .

Justice S.J. Adah dismissed the appeal filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr. Charles Onyirimba and his counterparts in Action Alliance (AA) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Onyirimba, a US based attorney, had appealed the judgment of the Governorship and National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, which earlier dismissed the petitions he filed against Uwajumogu’s election.

Speaking while delivering his judgment, Adah said that the petition filed by other Candidates during the 2019 General elections lacked merit and could not be substantiated.

By the judgment, Uwajumogu, a former speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, has retained his seat, which he won in 2015.

Speaking after the verdict, Uwajumogu described the judgment as a victory for the People of Imo North senatorial district who freely gave him the mandate.

He appealed to his opponents to join hands with him in taking the zone to a higher level.

He said that all hands must be on deck to enable Okigwe Zone enjoy the dividends of democracy.