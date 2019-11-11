<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan on Monday dismissed the appeal filed by Hon. Adekunle Akinlade against the tribunal judgement which upheld the victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

The Ogun State Elections Petitions Tribunal had dismissed the suit filed by Akinlade, saying the petition lacks merit.

The five-man panel of the Appeal Court, presided over by Justice Abubakar Yahaya, dismissed the petition filed by Akinlade and his party, Allied People’s Movement.

Lead counsel for the APM, Sebastine Hon (SAN), had said Abiodun submitted a false academic qualification to aid his qualification to contest the 2019 governorship election.