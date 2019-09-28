<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the 2019 National Assembly Elections for Kogi East Senatorial District, Senator Ali Atai Aidoko Usman, have failed in their bid to upturn the decision of the Election Petitions Tribunal which dismissed their petition against the victory of Senator Isah Jibrin Echocho and the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja.

The Appellate court on Friday equally dismissed Aidoko’s appeal as lacking in merit.

In dismissing the appeal, the Appeal court upheld the decision of the tribunal that there was no credible evidence led by the appellants to show that the first respondent (Senator Isah Jibrin) was not qualified to contest the election.

The court also ruled in favour of the election panel’s decision that the election was conducted in substantial compliance with the Electoral Act and that Senator Jibrin and the APC won the election by majority of lawful votes cast.

Isah hailed the Appeal Court and described the judgement as a reaffirmation of the people’s trust in him and his party, the APC.

“This judgment is a verdict of our popularity and the people’s trust in us. I employ all stakeholders to join hands in taking Kogi East to the desired level,” he said.