The Court of Appeal, Sokoto division has dismissed the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its Governorship candidate against the election of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal as Governor of Sokoto state.
The presiding Justice, Justice Hussaini Mukhtar, said the appellants did not prove their case beyond any reasonable doubts.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]