The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has been described as the party that holds the key to Ndigbo’s political emancipation from marginalisation in Nigeria.

The National Coordinator of APGA Media Warriors Forum, Mr. Chinedu Obigwe, stated this yesterday in Onitsha saying that Ndigbo will keep crying of political marginalization in Nigeria, if they failed to join APGA en-mass and use the platform to send a warning signal in Nigeria in forthcoming 2019 general election.

He described Senator Stella Oduah’s defection to APGA as a welcome development and a sign of APGA general acceptance in Igbo land and Nigeria at large.

Obigwe said that the major selling point of APGA is Governor Obiano’s leadership qualities and unrivalled performance that has endeared him before his supporters and opponents.

He stated that Senator Oduah did well for deserting ‘poverty development party’ that is now wearing the toga of looters party in Nigeria, commended Senator Oduah for her courage and for doing the right thing at the right time

The Co-ordinator also asserted that APGA is the best political platform for Ndigbo and would be advisable for other Igbo political leaders to embrace the party and use the platform to be a force to reckon with in Nigeria politics.

According to Obigwe, “Igbo’s will keep crying of political marginalization in Nigeria, if they fail to join APGA en-mass and use the platform to send a warning signal in Nigeria in the forthcoming 2019 general election”.