



The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) recorded its first major victory in Niger State weekend as its won its first legislative election in the state on Saturday.

APGA defeated the ADC and the PDP in the by-election for the Magama/Rijau Federal constituency election conducted on Saturday by the Independent National Electoral Commission to achieve the feat.

APGA’s Salihu Salleh polled 22,965 votes to beat his closet challenger Emmanuel Alamu Endoza of the PDP who polled 22,507 votes and the ADC candidate Halilu Yussuf who scored 316 votes.

The result was announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission





According to the result sheet made available to newsmen, the total votes cast in the election were 46,499, while total valid votes were 45, 808 while the total rejected votes were 691.

There were 169,000 registered voters in the federal constituency.

The All Progressives Congress did not take part in the election having been disqualified by the court.

There were reported skirmishes in some polling units in Ibeto and Rijau towns but the poll was generally peaceful in other polling units.

Three INEC Commissioners including the National Commissioner in Charge of Voters Education, Mr Festus Okoye, monitored the election.