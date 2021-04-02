



The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has asked the Police to immediately fish out the criminals that attacked Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, a leading governorship aspirant of the party in the forthcoming election in Anambra state.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was reportedly attacked by gunmen at the Civic Centre in his home town, Isuofia in Anambra state, where he was interacting with youths.

Three police men were said to have lost their lives after being shot by the gunmen.

Soludo however escaped unhurt during the incident.

In a statement issued on Friday in Abuja by the National Publicity Secretary, Tex Okechukwu, the party condemned the attack on Prof. Soludo describing it, “as cowardly, dastardly, callous, unwarranted and premeditated”.

It wondered why any right-thinking person or persons should ever contemplate such a fruitless and unnecessary action against an innocent man who has contributed immensely to national development.





The party expressed pain and disappointment that the security and peace the people of Anambra State had enjoyed under Governor Willie Obiano were gradually being compromised by some disgruntled and nonsensical elements whose ultimate goal was to return Anambra State to the years of violence and brigandage.

“APGA calls on the security agencies to act swiftly and unmask all those involved in this callous and ignominious act by bringing them to book with promptness,” it said.

The party condoled with the leadership of the Nigeria Police over the loss of three of its gallant officers killed in the unwarranted attack, and prayed God to grant their souls peace in heaven.

It urged the people of Anambra to bond together at this critical period and defend their state against incursions by anti-social elements bent on causing disharmony and insecurity.