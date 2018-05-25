The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has called on the Federal Government to swiftly, diligently and comprehensively implement the 2018 budget just passed by the National Assembly.

Chief Henry Okolie-Aboh, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, said in a statement made available to newsmen, that swift budget implementation would engender quick, massive execution of capital and other projects.

He also maintained that quick budget implementation would stimulate general economic growth and ameliorate the very harsh economic condition prevalent in the country.

The party maintained although “the budget proposal was late in submission and passage by the Executive and the National Assembly respectively, but if speedily, religiously and painstakingly executed, would nevertheless still positively and generally affect the socio-economic well-being of the nation.”

APGA advised the Federal Government to be proactive and put all its implementation machinery in fast motion, “to be able to cover some lost grounds and achieve at least 80 percent execution if not 100 percent implementation of the budget.”

It also urged the National Assembly to be totally committed to its oversight functions by ensuring that all the Federal Government’s ministries, parastatals and other agencies of government adhered strictly to the budget as it was passed.

“The party enjoins all hands necessary to the total actualisation of the budget to be on deck and see to the well utilisation of the budgeted funds and the full implementation of the budget as it was passed, so as to turn things, especially the economy, round,” Okolie-Aboh added.