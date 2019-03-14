



The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has announced its rejection of the Governorship and state House of Assembly elections held on March 9, 2019.

Alhaji Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, the party’s National Chairman, who stated this, said the results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not reflect the will of the voting population of Zamfara State.

Shinkafi also declared the party’s intention to challenge the results at the tribunal, saying the decision was reached after due consultation with the APGA stakeholders.

According to him, “The result was not the true reflection of the votes cast. We in APGA reject the result in all its entirety. Party agents in Bindin, Wonaka, Mada, Kware, Kurya, Dansadau, Cigama and also all areas affected by the armed bandit activities across the 13 Local Government Areas of Zamfara State, Smart Card Readers were not used at all during the election.”

He alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) working with security agents, official of the INEC and Vigilante Group called ‘YANSAKAI’ collaborated to steal the mandate of Zamfara people given to our party.

“Our party agents told us how security agents, which comprise of Military, Mobile Police, overpowered them in some areas to manipulate, allocate and altered the results in connivance with INEC officials to turn down the victory of our party in favour of APC.

“The result was not the true reflection of the votes cast. We have decided to challenge the results of the election at the Election Petition Tribunal and the disqualification of APC to field candidates for the elections due to their non-conduct of the party primary in line with the provision of Section 87 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as Amended).

“We will approach the Election Petition Tribunal on the basis of irregularities noticed during the elections, and disqualification of the APC Governorship, and State House of Assembly candidates.

“Legally, APC has no valid nominated list of candidates submitted to INEC by the national leadership of the party. As far we are concerned, we did not contest any election with APC candidates.”