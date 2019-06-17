<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

National chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Ike Oye, says, Governor Willie Obiano won’t rubber-stamp the newly inaugurated 7th State assembly on June 12th, 2019.

Oye assured that the executive would not interfere with the proceedings of the legislature as both arms of the government were independent of each other even, though he considered the fact that they must maintain cordial relations for the successful implementation of state policies and programmes.

The APGA national chairman stated this in Awka, on Sunday, while responding to questions from journalists on the expectations of the 7th Anambra State House of Assembly headed by Rt.Hon. Uche Okafor as Speaker, Rt.Hon. Paschal Agbodike as Deputy-Speaker, Hon. Nnamdi Okafor as Majority Leader, Hon. Emeka Aforka as Deputy Majority Leader and other principal officers.

He noted that Governor Willie Obiano believes in consensus-building and as a team player would not harass anyone knowing that House of Assembly is an independent arm of the government that should be given the liberty to discharge its responsibilities in accordance with the dictates of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

He, therefore, wished the newly constituted assembly sound health, God’s guidance and protection as they commence the business of legislation for the current dispensation.

The APGA Chairman urged the legislators to build an egalitarian state where all and sundry will be happy while delivering on the promises they made to their constituents.

On the purported denial of the speakership position from Anambra-south senatorial district, Oye explained that the APGA did not deny nor deprived any zone of the leadership of the 7th state assembly.

According to him, the national Secretariat of the party had issued a press statement to that effect explaining the party’s decision on the aforementioned development.