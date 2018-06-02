The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, yesterday, said it does not play money politics, but politics of ideology and policy formulations to deepen democracy and deliver good governance to the citizenry.

The National Publicity Secretary of APGA, Mr. Iheanacho Orji, said this while faulting the apprehension by President Muhammadu Buhari that the opposition has enormous money at its disposal than the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Recall that President Buhari had expressed fear over what he termed the enormous resources at the disposal of the opposition which he said the APC may not be able to match ahead of the 2019 elections.

But Orji said: “How could the opposition have more money than the All Progressives Congress, APC, which controls the presidency, is it possible? In a nutshell, the President’s statement could not be factual. We know there are 68 political parties, the moment you remove PDP, you remove APGA, we have 66 other parties remaining who are not controlling executive positions in the state not to talk of presidency.

“There is no way the opposition will have more money than the ruling party that controls more executive positions both in the states and the presidency.

“APGA does not play money politics; we play clear ideological politics and so, whether we have money or not is not the issue, we don’t involve ourselves in money politics. We play ideological politics, and we are pure to the sensibility of the masses. We play politics based on policies and ideas for the betterment of the country.”