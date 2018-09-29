The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Nasarawa chapter on Friday said that the door of the party is open to all aspirants of other political parties who are victims of political injustices to join the party to correct the wrongs in the state.

Labaran Maku, the APGA guber candidate who doubles as national secretary made the call while addressing the crowd who thronged out to welcome him to the party secretariat in Lafia.

According to him, “I call on my brothers and friends from the APC who have already been dumped and screened out for a preferred anointed candidate to join me let us build a new Nasarawa where everybody shall be treated equally.

“If you are looking for democracy you can’t find it in APC. Those who are fighting for a ticket that will not be given to them are welcome in APGA where no preferred or anointed candidate exist”, says Maku.

The APGA governorship candidate noted that the party has spaces for credible defectors to fill in because the party knew quite well that victims of injustice would certainly dump their parties to join the APGA.

Maku however thanked his supporters and assured them that the mistakes of the past where election riggers stole the party’s mandate would not be allowed to repeat itself because votes shall be protected.