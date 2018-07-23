Chief Victor Ike Oye, National Chairman, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has said that his party was not in any form of marriage with the All Progressives Congress (APC) nor any other political party in the country.

This was contrary to insinuations that the APGA has succumbed to the passes made at it by the APC for both parties to form a coalition ahead of 2019 general elections.

Oye, who made the party’s position known on the purported marriage with the APC, told journalists at his country home, Amawbia, in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State at the weekend that APGA would not go into marriage or any form of alliance with political parties as the party was not prepared to lose its identity.

He said APGA was widely recognised and accepted and that it is the only political party in the country with a clean bill of health while the APC and PDP are suffering from terminal diseases.

Oye noted that as it stands, the party was in good stead to win more legislative seats, more state governors and some others, adding that APGA ws no longer a regional party but has made an inroads into the nation’s mainstream politics and poised to work for the peace, progress and sustainable democracy for Nigeria and Nigerians.

The APGA national chairman who said that his victory at the Supreme Court was providential and unprecedented, noted that the court ruled in his favour on the grounds that the issues brought up against him lacked merit and reasonable grounds for defence.

He stressed that the suits were ill-advised, malevolent and malicious even though he has extended a hand of fellowship to his opponents.

He said that APGA was a welfarist political party set to build an egalitarian society with equal access to social amenities for Nigerians.

On the ability of the Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct credible elections in 2019, Oye explained that the nation has had several umpires but the era of Prof. Yakubu Mamood has been very successful with the conduct of elections across the country using the Anambra governorship elections as a case in point.

He noted that the current INEC boss had vision and very cerebral in handling electoral matters while expressing confidence that the nation’s apex electoral body would not fall short of the expectations of Nigerians with the conduct of 2019 general elections.