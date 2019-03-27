<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Nasarawa State chapter of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) on Tuesday condemned the attack and the recent killing of an under age girl and attack on three Mada communities by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The condemnation was contained in press statement signed by the APGA’s acting chairman, Mr. Francis Yua, and made available to the newsmen in Lafia, the state capital.

According to the statement, “Facts available to leadership of the APGA reveal that an innocent under aged school girl from Mante village was kidnapped, raped and murdered by some suspected herdsmen.”

The statement alleged that when the parents and relations of the murdered girl were searching for her, they were attacked and killed by the suspected herdsmen.

Three communities namely Mante, Nidan and Katanza all in Akwanga Local Government Areas were attacked with houses and properties including farm produce set ablaze.

The APGA in the state urged the state and federal governments to live up to their constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and properties of her citizens.