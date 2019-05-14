<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr Nkwa Onwuka, has called for the reconciliation of all aggrieved party members ahead of its May 27 National Convention.

Onwuka made the call while addressing newsmen in c on Tuesday.

The party chieftain, who disclosed that he was on a nationwide reconciliatory tour, added that he was determined to ensure that no individual in the future, hijacked party for selfish interests.

He enjoined aggrieved members of the party to display humility and to listen attentively to members under their control.

“It is true that we have a serious leadership crisis in APGA and as an active foundation member of the party who knows the root of the crisis, I am interested in reconciling all aggrieved members.

“I appeal to such embattled party members to sheathe their swords and to allow the sleeping dog to lie in the interest of our party because I am prepared to explore all avenues to restore peace in our party.

“I know that we have many members who feel bad and I appeal to such members to calm down because at the end of the day, we will look at their grievances dispassionately and ensure that justice prevails”.

Onwuka noted that all registered political parties must have a goal and a vision and should define same for the electorate with a road map to actualize them.

He expressed optimism that APGA would soon build a viable platform upon which all the existing political parties would rely on.

The APGA chieftain however, decried the current level of poverty and hunger in the country, attributing this to lack of priority and vision in governance.

He advised the national leadership of the party to review the party’s constitution, saying this “will enable the NWC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guard against dictatorship and hegemony by the leaders.

“We discovered that all the existing political parties lack sufficient democratic ethos that will propel the entire political process into building a very democratic nation.

“So, we decided to form APGA as an alternative to fill this gap that is lacking in these political parties.

“Nobody should collect money from party members interested in elective positions and appropriate same unto himself,” he warned.