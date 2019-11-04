<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barely a month after the fire incident that claimed lives and destroyed properties worth millions of naira in Onitsha, politicians in Anambra State have continued to trade blames over the incident.

While the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) through its state publicity secretary, Chinedu Nkwonta, said party would not join issues with other political parties over disaster, the All Progressives Congress (APC), through the state publicity secretary, Okelo Madukife, accused the state government of being insensitive to the plight of the victims of market fire incident.

Also the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), through the state chairman, Ndubisi Nwobu, accused the state government of not being proactive in combating fire outbreaks in the state.

In their separate reactions in Awka, the APC and the PDP seemed to concur that the response of the state government to the fire incident was not satisfactory, adding that the government response to the fire incident was slow and inadequate.

Madukife said that the APC might institute an independent probe panel to ascertain the causes of the inferno at Ochanja market, noting that the party’s position was borne out of the state government’s purported inability and reluctance to probe the fire incident.

Madukife stated that rather than set up a panel of inquiry into the causes of fire, the state government was busy accusing people of political criminality, saying that the state government had not investigated the fire incident.

The APC state publicity secretary described that the bank account opened by the state for the victims of the inferno as a scam, pointing out that Governor Willie Obiano was a Director in the aforesaid bank and that such move would amount to nothing.

He equally faulted the state government’s decision to arrest members of the press who investigated the fire incident.

Nwobu said that it was not the PDP that ignited the fire that razed Ochanja market. He said it was rather unfortunate that the fire burned for a very long time and when the state fire fighters came to the scene, they could not extinguish it because they were incapacitated.

Nwobu who explained that the responsibility of government was to protect the lives and property of the citizenry, wondered why the Onitsha market fire was allowed to burn from about 12:30 pm to about 5 pm without the state fire service responding to the situation.