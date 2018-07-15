Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Saturday July 14, 2018 governorship poll, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has won the keenly contested exercise with close margin.

He won in 12 out of the 16 local government areas of the state, to defeat the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof Kolapo Olusola, who won in four local government areas. The other candidates were far behind the two leading candidates.

The APC defeated PDP in Ilejemeje Local Government after it polled 4,153 and PDP scored 3,937 votes. Also, the state governor, Mr. Ayo Fayose was defeated in his Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government, where APC scored 13, 869 and PDP polled 11,456.

In Ido/Osi Local Government, APC scored 12,342 scored and PDP scored 11, 145. Also, in Oye Local Government, where Dr. Kayode Fayemi hails from, APC scored 14,995 and PDP scored 11,271. The results from Efon Local Government showed that APC polled 5,028 and PDP scored 5,192.

In Moba Local Government, the council of the current Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Pastor Kolawole Oluwawole of PDP, APC polled 11,837 and PDP scored 8,520 votes. The results from Ijero Local Government revealed that APC had 14,192 votes and PDP scored 11,077 votes.

The results from Gbonyin Local Government showed that APC scored 11, 498 votes and PDP got 8,027. In Emure Local Government, APC polled 7,048 and PDP had 7,121.

The PDP candidate, Prof Kolapo Olusola, won in his Ikere Local Government, where APC had 11,515 and PDP polled 17,183. In Ekiti West, APC had 12,648 and PDP had10,137. In Ikole, APC scored 14,522 and PDP polled 13,961.

In Ise/Orun Local Government, APC scored 11,908 and PDP had 6,297. In Ekiti East, APC scored 12,778 and PDP polled 11,564. In Ekiti West, APC had 11,015 and PDP polled 8,423. In Ado-Ekiti Local Government, APC scored 28,111 votes and PDP had 32,810 votes.

The announcement of the results from each of the 16 local government areas by collation officers , which began at 3am, ended at 5:35a.m.

After the announcement, the Returning Officer for the election, Prof Idowu Olayinka, who is the Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, took a break of 30 minutes, saying the final results would be announced when he comes back. He said the break was to allow him and his team to work on the results from the 16 local government areas before the final results would be announced.

However, Collation Officers and PDP agent agreed that there were incidents of violence, intimidation and votes’ buying in Ilejemeje, Gbonyin, Ekiti West and Ado Local Government Areas where votes were cancelled.

While the final results will be announced very shortly by INEC Returning officer, the aforementioned results have been declared by Collation officers .