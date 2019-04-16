<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Coalition of Minority Tribes in Nigeria has called on the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the last election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to apologise to Nigerians and return to Cameroon or seek naturalization.

The group made this demand following the recent revelation by the All Progressives Congress that Atiku is a nationality of Cameroon and not a Nigerian.

The group said what Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has done by concealing his identity is tantamount to crimes against humanity and must tender an unreserved apology to Nigerians.

Addressing a news conference on Monday, Abdulmuminu Hassan, Secretary-General of the group said former head of state, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, must have realized the true nationality of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, hence, the reason why he refused to appoint him as the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service.

It further gave him a 21-day ultimatum to return to Cameroon to reunite with his family members.

“The Conference of Minority also wishes to advise Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to in an alternative solution seek naturalization as a Nigerian by applying to the Federal Ministry of Interior in Nigeria. This way Nigerians would forgive him for his sins and show him understanding since he has lived the better part of his life in Nigeria. Though at great disservice to Nigeria.

The Conference of Minority Tribes in Nigeria shall not hesitate to mobilize its members across the nook and crannies in Nigeria to a street protest should Alhaji Atiku Abubakar fail to tender unreserved apologies to Nigerians, and also return to Cameroon or seek naturalisation in Nigeria,” the group added.