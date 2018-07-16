A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Abia governorship candidate of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in 2011, Prince Paul Ikonne, has said the party will strategise to take over in South-east region as it did in South-west.

Ikonnne believe Nigerians, especially in the South-east have realised that APC means well for the development of the country in all ramifications.

In a statement he signed in Abuja on Monday to congratulate Dr. Kayode Fayemi on his victory at the just concluded governorship election in Ekiti, the former governorship candidate expressed optimism that the governor-elect the fortune of the state.

“Now that we, the APC have taken over the entire South-west, the South-east will be the next in line,” he stated

While congratulating Dr. Fayemi for his victory, he called on all the stakeholders in the state, most especially tbe citizens to give the APC government opportunity to succeed.

“I want to congratulate my friend and brother Dr. Kayode Fayemi on behalf of the Igbos and APC Abia State on his resounding victory at the just concluded Ekiti governorship election, this is the beauty of demonstration of democracy that shows that power belongs to the people.

“We are very optimistic knowing Dr. Kayode Fayemi as an achiever that he will turn around Ekiti and better the lives of Ekiti people for good.

“As I congratulate the security agencies, INEC and APC faithfuls in Ekiti state for their conduct and professional outing as Ekiti now is a template to follow for other elections.”