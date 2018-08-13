A former Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Agwu Ukakwu-Agwu, has said that no other political party in the country, aside from the ruling All Progressives Congress, will offer the people of the South East geo-political zone its presidential ticket soon.

Ukakwu-Agwu stated this in an exclusive interview with newsmen after his public declaration for the APC in Umuahia, the state capital, saying the ruling party meant well for every section of the country.

He said the thinking of the party was that after President Muhammadu Buhari, the Presidency should move to the South and most likely the South East zone, for equity sake.

“But it will depend largely on their support for the party at all levels in the forthcoming general elections, because you cannot be in opposition and expect a ruling party to hand over its ticket to you,” he said.

The three-time Peoples Democratic Party lawmaker, who represented Arochukwu State Constituency, said the thinking meant that the party would field an Igbo candidate for the Presidency in the 2023 general elections.

According to him, “Such opportunity will not come our way, if we remain in PDP, as it is most likely that it would field a northerner. Though it is not likely, if the candidate wins, he or she will want a second term.”

He said he joined the ruling party a long time ago after, ascertaining that it was the most widely spread and accepted party across the country, adding that other prominent politicians in the state would soon defect to it.

The former Assembly speaker further explained that he threw his weight behind the aspiration of Sir Friday Nwosu for the governorship of the state in 2019 on the platform of the APC based on Nwosu’s track records of integrity and achievements.

“Here is a man, who by dint of hard work, perseverance, and diligence overcame challenges to rise from grass to grace without cutting corners. He is eminently suited for the job,” he said.

On his assessment of the present administration in the state, the former lawmaker said he was not known to engage in such efforts because circumstances and situations differ from one administration to another.

He, however, expressed worry that the government has been failing in the payment of workers’ salaries, pensions and gratuities, which are first line charges when due, and in the provision of quality service

delivery.

“These are some of the issues Nwosu administration will address as soon as it comes to office. Infrastructure development, commerce and industry, agriculture, education, health and security will wear new looks,” he added.