The Youth Wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the government to ensure 40 per cent youths representation in governance.

The National Youth Leader of APC, Mr Sadiq Abubakar, made the call on Wednesday after meeting with APC Youths Support Group in Abuja.

“We are expecting 40 per cent youths representation in governance, we are expecting appointments for heads of parastatals and agencies.

“We haven’t found much of our own representation in the newly constituted Federal Executive Council,” Abubakar said.

He said that the meeting was to share ideas on how they could come out with economic policies to better the lives of Nigerian youths.

According to him, there is need for economic blueprint that will discourage our youths from working abroad.

“Basically what was discussed was to show appreciation to our youth support group over the party’s victory in the last general elections.

“To see how youths can steer the affairs of the country and how policies are being made to protect the interest of Nigerian youths,” APC youth leader said.