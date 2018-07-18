The Youth Wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo has passed a vote of confidence on Gov. Godwin Obaseki, for involving youths in his policy initiative and programmes.

APC Edo Youth Leader, Comrade Valentine Asuen, made this known while speaking with newsmen in Benin on Wednesday.

Asuen was reacting to allegation by Mr Tony Adun the Edo South APC Youth Leader that Obaseki had no plans for the youth in the state.

“We hereby dissociate ourselves from the statement credited to Adun.

“Obaseki made it clear that one of his major goals was to create nothing less than 200,000 jobs for people and residents in the state and from available records youths have been the major beneficiaries.

“Thousands of youths have been gainfully employed, while many others have been trained in different skills.

“The State Government ensured that all political appointees from commissioners, special advisers, senior special assistants and special assistants among others were nominated from across the 192 wards in the state,” Asuen said.

He said that Adun was wrong when he said he was speaking on behalf the youth in the state.