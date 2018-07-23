A political group under the aegis of Alago APC Youth Movement, at the weekend, endorsed Governor Umaru Tanko Al-makura of Nasarawa State for senate.

The group said that they threw their weight behind the governor’s senatorial ambition because of his tremendous achievements in the southern senatorial zone of the state during the last seven years of his administration.

According to the group, “the reason we are behind Governor Tanko Al-Makura for senate on the platform of the APC is for him to consolidate on his achievements.

“He has constructed roads across the zone. He has given the prominent Alago sons and daughters appointments to contribute their quota for the development of the state.”

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who is representing Nasarawa West at the National Assembly, spoke at the event, advising Alago youths to vote Al-Makura for the senate and President Muhammadu Buhari come 2019.

Al-Makura, who was represented by the state deputy governor, Silas Agara, said their decision to support him was in the best interest of the zone.

Agara said that voting his principal would help in consolidating his achievements in the zone.