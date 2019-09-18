<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The youth wing of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has bemoaned the lack of representation of its constituency in the recently constituted cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Consequently, National Youth Leader of the party, Sadiq Abubakar, has said the youths of the party had already petitioned the presidency, expressing hope of greater inclusion of youths in future appointments.

Abubakar gave the assurance on Wednesday in Abuja while addressing journalists at the end of the familiarization and appreciation meeting with various support groups of the party, which he said helped the APC in winning the 2019 elections.

On the representation of youth in the present cabinet, Abubakar said, “there has been a communication between us, the party and the presidency.

“The executive has constituted the council that is the ministers, we haven’t found much of our own representation there as the youth wing of the party. But we have communicated, I think something is going to come handy for us. We are expecting appointments for heads of parastatals and agencies.”

The youth leader noted that they are expecting 40 per cent of appointments in the present administration.