Comrade Augustine Osiobe, the youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, has dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), pledging to work for the success of the PDP in the coming elections.

Announcing his defection to the PDP with hundreds of his supporters and followers at the home of the PDP leader in Udu Ward 7, Chief Henry Sakpra, Osiobe disclosed that his coming to PDP was predicated on his conviction that PDP has a better structure and agenda for the people. He vowed to ensure that PDP would win handsomely in ward 7 in the coming elections.

Comrade Osiobe noted that he was coming to PDP with all his fans and supporters and that by 2023, Udu will know that his coming has depleted the support base of the opposition APC in all the wards of the local government area.





He promised to mobilise other of his fans in other local government areas to join the PDP, stressing that the infighting in APC, which he said, was mounting by the day, is an indication that the party cannot take the people to a place of rest hence the PDP in Delta state will continue to dominate the political scene for a long time to come.

Commissioner for Special Duties Government House, Asaba, Chief Sakpra, while receiving the defectors, assured that the new comers would be given the privilege to enjoy the dividends of democracy with the old members, stressing that there would be no discrimination between old and new members of the party in the area.

He thanked Osiobe for the wisdom of dumping the All Progressives Congress and joining the winning team so as to taste the beauty of democracy.

Political strategist and PDP chieftain, Comrade Ese Ogboru, in his comment, assured that with the defection of Osiobe to the PDP, the backbone of the APC in ward 7 has been broken and that the PDP would have an easy ride to victory in the coming elections.