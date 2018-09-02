APC South West Progressive Youth, an umbrella body of youths groups of the All Progressives Congress, has commended the recent decision of the National Executive Committee of the party to use direct primaries as the mode of the electing candidates for all the elective positions in the 2019 election.

This was contained in a press statement issued in Ibadan, Oyo State on Sunday, and jointly signed by Alhaji Adekoya Kazeem and Deaconess Mopelola Ikuyunminu, Chairman and Secretary of the coalition respectively.

The youth group called on the National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, to ensure that this “popular decision is effected in all States of the federation, especially since it has started with Osun State.”

The press statement reads in parts: “We received with joy, the decision of the NEC of our party to use direct primaries at our coming conventions in electing party candidates for all elective positions in the 2019 general elections.

“The decision on direct primaries, no doubt, gives the entire party members, real sense of belonging and will ensure that only popular candidates will represent our party. This will make the task of electioneering and actual elections easier, as party members will see candidates elected via direct primaries as their own and will do all that is possible to ensure victory at the election proper.

“Direct Primaries also rightly projects our party as the progressive party that it is, thereby signifying that there is real change that APC promised, and doing away from the corrupt conventions of the past when unpopular candidates we forced on party members.”

It would be recalled that the APC at its NEC meeting of August 30, 2018 adopted direct primary method for its upcoming conventions.