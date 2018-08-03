The Chairman, Reformed All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Buba Galadima, has warned members of the Coalition of United Political Parties that it would be tough to take power from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

He, therefore, called on them to brace themselves for tough times ahead, pointing out that taking over power from a retired army general would not be an easy task.

He spoke in Abuja on Thursday at the unveiling of a new secretariat for the group and the inauguration of some of its committees.

At the same event, the National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, who was also a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae, advised the CUPP members to be wary of those who would want to do everything possible to divide and scatter them.

CUPP is the alliance of 39 political parties and associations which signed a Memorandum of Understanding to field a single presidential candidate in the 2019 election.

Among the political parties that signed the agreement are Action Alliance, Alliance for Democracy, Africa Democratic Party, Peoples Democratic Party, SDP and Labour Party.

Galadima, a former ally of President Buhari, until he dumped the APC, told the CUPP members to be prepared for harassment, intimidation and name-calling as well as several other divisive tendencies.

He said, “Trying to take over power from a retired military general is not a small task. It is a Herculean task. But we will try. Over 200 million Nigerians out there are waiting for us.

“The masses of this country have since shifted their support from the ruling APC.

“They will attempt to intimidate, harass as well as bribe and divide us. They have called our people all sorts of names. They will still call several people more names.

“We are not afraid of being arrested, intimidated or harassed by the EFCC and ICPC. General Buhari will not be the President to be sworn in on May 29, 2019.”

He called on those currently sitting on the fence to quickly join the campaign train of the CUPP.

He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure that it conducts free, fair, credible and transparent elections next year, warning that Nigerians would not accept a repeat of what he said happened during the recently conducted Ekiti State governorship election.

The PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, at the event, decried the recent harassments of the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki; his deputy, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, and Senator Dino Melaye, among others.

Secondus pointed out that it was time for the coalition to rescue Nigeria from the present poor governance being witnessed.