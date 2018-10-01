.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told aggrieved members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who genuinely believe in progressive ideologies to leave the ‘sinking’ opposition party and join the APC where their voices would be heard.

In a statement signed by the acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, the ruling party described the PDP as a personal property of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, expressing shock how the governor was planning to foist his unpopular and undemocratic will on the majority.

Tagged, ‘How Saraki, other PDP Presidential aspirants, leaders bowed to Governor Nyesom Wike’s threat on Port Harcourt Convention Venue’, the statement read, “It is an open secret that Governor Wike’s insistence on Port Harcourt is to manipulate and influence his choice of presidential candidate from the crowd of PDP presidential aspirants, virtually all of whom stole the nation’s commonwealth in the recent past.

“It is surprising that the PDP with its supposed seasoned politicians will sit by and allow Governor Wike use the PDP as his personal property, to determine who gets what, when and how, and where party conventions must be held.

“What happened to internal party democracy? Of course, this is an alien concept to the PDP.

“Our great party, the APC has ensured that party processes are inclusive and participatory. The progressive Direct Primaries method of electing party candidates introduced by the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led APC national leadership is a solid demonstration of our drive to ensure that internal party democracy is adhered to.

“This is a departure from the cash and carry system institutionalised by the PDP.

“PDP members who genuinely believe in our progressive ideologies are encouraged to leave the sinking PDP and join the APC where their voices will be heard and decisions taken collectively.

“They should leave the Wike Autocratic Party (WAP) for the Rivers State Governor and his minions, bent on foisting their unpopular and undemocratic will on the majority.

“The PDP formed the federal government and many state governments for 16 years before Nigerians rejected the Party in 2015 for its many acts of corruption, impunity and waste.

“As events have shown, it is a misnomer to call the Party, Peoples Democratic Party as there is nothing democratic about its policies and practices.

“The PDP to all intents and purposes has become the theatre of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

“Since assuming office after the disputed 2015 Rivers Governorship election, Wike has assumed the role of de facto PDP National Chairman, sole administration, spokesman, organising secretary and BoT Chairman.

“Recall Governor Wike’s imposition of an erstwhile PDP National Chairman without a formal Convention and the leaked telephone conversation of Governor Wike threatening to kill INEC officials he had paid to rig the rivers rerun election in favour of the PDP

“Most recently, Governor Wike threatened the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, other PDP presidential aspirants and leaders to ‘Teach them a bitter lesson’ if they ‘dared’ to oppose his decision to host the PDP National Convention in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

“Governor Wike had his way,” the statement read.