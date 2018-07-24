The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has called on Governor Muhammed Abubakar of Bauchi State to woo all aggrieved members of the party back to the party.

Oshiomhole, represented by Senator Lawal Shuaibu, made the call on Monday in Bauchi while distributing empowerment materials purchased by the governor under his Empowerment Programme.

He said there was a need for all aggrieved members of the party in the state to dialogue to settle their differences

Oshiomhole further urged abubakar to reconcile with aggrieved members who refused to attend the event to enable the party to forge ahead.

He also called on the aggrieved members to return to the party as “the essence of being members of the party is to enable it to win elections”.

Oshiomhole commended Abubakar for rewarding hard working members of the party who at one time or the other worked for the party.

He said: “I am happy that the downtrodden, especially youths and women, are the major beneficiaries.

“In politics, you don’t look at those on the top echelon of the hierarchy but the downtrodden who may woo more members into the party.”

Oshiomhole commended the governor for the gesture and urged his counterparts in APC ruling states to emulate him.

He told the gathering that President Muhammadu Buhari had the people of the state at heart and urged them to “in the spirit of give and take resolve your differences.”

Abubakar had earlier said the gesture was to reward local government executives of the party who assisted the party.

He said the items would enable the beneficiaries to become self-reliant.

The beneficiaries received over 260 items, including vehicles, sewing machines, tricycles, among others on the occasion.