



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed sadness over the demise of Lagos East Senatorial Woman Leader, Fausat Gbadebo.

Gbadebo, 68, passed away during an undisclosed illness.

She was the first Executive Chairman of Ijede Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, Lagos APC Woman Leader, paid a condolence visit to the family at Ijede in Ikorodu on Saturday.

She said the deceased was a politician loyal and dedicated to the party.

Okoya-Thomas recalled that Gbadebo stood for unity and championed policies that favoured the lives of APC members and the masses.





“We came here to eulogise her. The family should follow her footsteps and build on the legacies she left behind. She was a committed democrat with a deep understanding of the community’s political landscape.

“She never gave up on any responsibility. During the last election, we realised her efforts in ensuring that APC candidates emerged as winners of the Lagos East Senatorial District”, newsmen quoted her as saying.

Okoya-Thomas eulogized Gbadebo for her contributions to Ijede during her tenure as the chairman.

The chieftain prayed that God would grant the departed soul eternal rest and grant the family the fortitude to bear her exit.

Ijede LCDA Chairman, Fatiu Salisu said the people of the area would miss Gbadebo bearing in mind her developmental efforts.