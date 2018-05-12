The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oshimili South Local Government, Asaba, Delta, has produced parallel executives at its Congress held on Saturday.

While the congress at Oshimili South party Secretariat, Asaba re-elected the former Chairman, Chief Ben Onwuka, Mr Chuka Nwabugwu was elected at the one that took place at the Ogwa-Uku in Umuaji, Asaba.

In an interview with newsmen, Onwuka, who identified himself as the re-elected APC Chairman in Oshimili South LGA described the exercise as peaceful and transparent.

According to Onwuka, the internal democracy of the APC was clear and practical during the elections.

“There is no victor, no vanquish, it was an internal democracy in the APC as all positions were dully contested and candidates elected.

“There is no gain saying that there are no prodigal sons in the party but we are expecting them to back because we are one family, our common enemy is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“We must work together in the state to fight and take over power from PDP in Delta in 2019,” he said.

On the congress that produce Mr Nwabugwu as Chairman, Mr Festus Oyibo, Chairman, Congress Committee, Oshimili South LGA, also said that the congress was peaceful and transparent.

Earlier, Mr Emmanuel Chinda, Chairman, Delta LGA Congress told newsmen that his team was committed to delivering on credible elections to avoid the pitfall of the last week’s ward congress in the state.

He said that materials for the elections were duly dispatched to ensure peaceful, smooth and rancour free elections.

“Our desire is to take over power from the PDP in the state and I am impressed at the level of cooperation and maturity our party members and supporters have demonstrated this morning as they came to collect the materials,” Chinda said.

News Agency of Nigeria, however, report that the exercise was peaceful and election materials were distributed to various LGAs before noon.