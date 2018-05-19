The national leadership of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has suspended the congress to elect executive committee members for the Delta State chapter of the party, it was learnt late Friday.

State congress of the party is to hold nation wide today (Saturday) in the various, but that of Delta was put hold at the eleventh hour.

Although the reason for suspension could not be ascertained, it was gathered in Asaba, the state capital that incumbent APC national chairman, John Oyegun withdrew the Olugbenga Obadara-led committee that was to conduct the exercise.

The Obadara committee was inaugurated alongside committees for other states in Abuja by the APC national organising secretary, Osita Izunaso, on behalf of the national chairman.

It was learnt that the order to withdraw the committee came just as the members were about boarding flight in Abuja to Delta State.

State secretariat of the party in Asaba was deserted at about 6:00pm when a meeting between party stakeholders and the congress committee was expected to be in progress, a situation that prompted newsmen to investigate what was amiss.

It was learnt that Oyegun withdrew the committee following alleged directives from Minister of Transport, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi who alleged that Obadara was going to do the bidding of APC national leader, Ahmed Bola Tinubu and former governor of Edo State Comrade Adams Oshiomhole who is an aspirant for the National chairmanship seat.

Sources revealed that the state APC leader, Olorogun O’tege Emerhor who had since pledged his support for Oyegun, reportedly railroaded Amaechi to believed that the Obadara committee would be influenced by Tinubu and Oshiomhole against his calculations.

Calls put through to the state chairman of the party, Jones Erue rang out unanswered but a ranking member of the state stated in confidence that the congress has been postponed.

The party chieftain who did not want to named, however declined further comments on the conduct of the state congress.

It would recalled that the crisis rocking the APC blew open during the just concluded ward Congress of the party, exposing the two main bloc of Emerhor/Enuha tendency and Omo-Agege/Ogboru in the tussle to control the soul of the party in the state ahead of the 2019 general election, and the subsequent governorship election of 2023.