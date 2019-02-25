



The All Progressives Congress won all three senatorial seats in Kwara State in the National Assembly elections conducted last Saturday.

Results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission showed that the party won in Kwara South, Kwara North and Kwara Central Senatorial Districts.

It was earlier reported how Senate President Bukola Saraki of the PDP lost the Kwara Central seat to Ibrahim Oloriegbe of the APC.

In Kwara North Senatorial District, the APC also polled 98170 votes to defeat the PDP which polled 33, 364.

The APC candidate, Umar Sadiq, was consequently declared the winner of the legislative seat.

The total number of registered voters in the district was put at 386969 while the total votes cast was put at 137456.

Rejected votes were 4544 and total valid votes were put at 132912.

In Kwara South Senatorial District, Lola Ashiru, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, also emerged victorious.

The Returning Officer for the election, Sylvia Malomo, while declaring the result at the Irepodun Local Government Secretariat in Omu-Aran, said Ashiru polled 89, 704 to emerge the winner.

His closest rival, Rafiu Ibrahim of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), polled 45,176 votes. Ibrahim is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking.

The total number of registered voters in the district was put at 432,499, with total valid votes at 136,889. The total number of rejected votes was 3,119 while votes cast were 140,006.