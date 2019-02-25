



All Progressives Congress, APC, has won Kano North and South Senatorial Seats in Kano state.

The Chairman Senate committee on works and (APC) candidate Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya beat Abdullahi Sani Togo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to win Kano South Senatorial Ticket.

Gaya polled 319,004 to defeat the PDP candidate who scored 217,520.

In Kano North Senatorial, Senator Barau Jibrin of APC won with 286,419 to beat the PDP candidate Ahmed Garba Bichi who scored 155,638 votes.

Meanwhile, the result of Kano Central Senatorial election is being awaited as collation is still in progress as at the time of filing the report.