The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Katsina state has declared Alhaji Ahmed Babba Kaita of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the bye election conducted in the Katsina North Senatorial District.

Prof Hudu Ayuba-Abdullahi the returning officer who announced the result at 4:42 am in Daura on Sunday said Kaita, a member of the House of Representatives scored 224,607 votes, while his elder brother and a retired customs officer, Alhaji Kabir Babba Kaita of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 59,724 votes

Abdullahi said the total number of registered voters was 864,046. The number of accredited voters was 308,500.

According to him, the total votes cast was 294,050, out of which 287,155 votes were counted as valid and 10,891 rejected.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that six political parties contested for the seat, which became vacant after the death of Senator Bukar Mustapha. Apart from the APC and PDP, the other parties that took part in the election were Democratic Alliance (DA), Green Party of Nigeria (GPN), Masses Movement of Nigeria (MMN) and MPN.

Malam Habibu Suleiman the agent of the PDP who signed the results, as declared alleged some irregularities.

Katsina North Senatorial District is the home district of President Muhammadu Buhari, now away to London on a vacation.

The APC candidate defeated the PDP candidate in all the 12 local councils that make up the district.

Here is the Full Result: Council-by-Council

Daura LG

No of registered voters – 76559

No of accredited voters – 23272

APC – 18436

DA – 45

GPN – 566

MMN – 18

MPN – 26

PDP – 3228

Total valid votes – 22309

Rejected – 501

Total votes cast – 22810

Ingawa LG

No of registered voters – 76020

No of accredited voters – 23146

APC – 17036

DA – 111

GPN – 63

MMN – 44

MPN – 80

PDP – 4005

Total valid votes – 21339

Rejected – 902

Total votes cast – 22241

Dutsi LG

No of registered voters – 56912

No of accredited voters – 19007

APC – 13868

DA – 31

GPN – 25

MMN – 9

MPN – 31

PDP – 3930

Total valid votes – 17894

Rejected – 465

Total votes cast – 18359

Sandamu LG

No of registered voters – 65445

No of accredited voters – 25421

APC – 18834

DA – 20

GPN – 11

MMN – 6

MPN – 7

PDP – 4610

Total valid votes – 23488

Rejected – 553

Total votes cast – 24041

Mani LG

No of registered voters – 92544

No of accredited voters – 31048

APC – 20479

DA – 127

GPN – 98

MMN – 55

MPN – 113

PDP – 7017

Total valid votes – 27889

Rejected – 1295

Total votes cast – 29184

Mashi LG

No of registered voters – 83663

No of accredited voters – 32987

APC – 20927

DA – 168

GPN – 82

MMN – 84

MPN – 133

PDP – 8653

Total valid votes – 300042

Rejected – 1698

Total votes cast – 31745

Zango LG

No of registered voters – 62378

No of accredited voters – 18528

APC – 14175

DA – 23

GPN – 34

MMN – 8

MPN – 19

PDP – 3057

Total valid votes – 17316

Rejected – 655

Total votes cast – 17971

Kankia LG

No of registered voters – 62196

No of accredited voters – 23509

APC – 16653

DA – 42

GPN – 27

MMN – 6

MPN – 23

PDP – 5366

Total valid votes – 22117

Rejected – 1055

Total votes cast – 23172

Baure LG

No of registered voters – 92346

No of accredited voters – 36770

APC – 28271

DA – 105

GPN – 46

MMN – 19

MPN – 44

PDP – 5674

Total valid votes – 34159

Rejected – 1432

Total votes cast – 34159

Kusada LG

No of registered voters – 51019

No of accredited voters – 18349

APC – 12331

DA – 32

GPN – 18

MMN – 20

MPN – 42

PDP – 4783

Total valid votes – 17226

Rejected – 658

Total votes cast – 17884

Bindawa LG

No of registered voters – 76924

No of accredited voters – 29584

APC – 22234

DA – 43

GPN – 40

MMN – 16

MPN – 63

PDP – 5549

Total valid votes – 27945

Rejected – 1023

Total votes cast – 28968

Mai’adua LG

No of registered voters – 68049

No of accredited voters – 26869

APC – 21363

DA – 49

GPN – 56

MMN – 58

MPN – 52

PDP – 3852

Total valid votes – 25430

Rejected – 654

Total votes cast – 2608