The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Musa Fagen-Gawo, has been declared the winner of Garki/Bubara bye-election in Jigawa State.

The declaration was made on Sunday morning at Bubara Local Government collation centre by the returning officer, Ahmad Kaugama.

The official declared that Mr Fagen-Gawo of APC polled 48,318 votes to defeat his main challenger, Nasiru Dantiye, of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 24,135 votes.





Bashir Umar of Action Democratic Party (ADP) came third with 458 votes.

The winner, Mr Fagen-Gawo, is a biological son to deceased lawmaker Muhammad Adamu-Gawo who recently died in a Dubai Hospital.

Some APC members had protested his candidacy, saying his major criterion was that he is the son of the deceased lawmaker.

The death of Mr Adamu-Gawo led to the vacancy for the House of Representatives seat.