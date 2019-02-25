



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Amos Blues of All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of Saturday Senatorial election in Gombe South Senatorial District in Gombe State.

Announcing the result in Kaltungo on Monday, the Returning Officer, Prof Sale Mohammed, said Blues polled 80,549 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Hajiya Binta Bello of PDP, who scored 63,312 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bello is currently representing Kaltungo/Shongom Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives where he is the Minority Whip.

The returning officer said that the total vote cast was 157,327 while the total registered voters in the senatorial district comprising Kaltungo, Billiri, Shongom, and Balanga Local Government Areas was 416,299

He added that a total of 5,449 votes were rejected and 11 registration areas in Balanga and 30 polling units in Shongom were affected for non-usage of card readers.

NAN reports that the cancellation of the affected poling units raised tension in the area which led to the delay in announcing the result.