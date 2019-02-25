



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has clinched three more House of Representatives seats in Ogun, winning all four so far declared out of nine federal constituencies in the state.

Olumide Osoba (APC) won Abeokuta North/Odeda/Obafemi Owode, Lanre Edun (APC) won Abeokuta South, while Korede Osunsanya, also of APC, was declared winner of Ijebu-Ode/Ijebu-North/Odogbolu federal constituency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC had earlier been declared winner of Ado – Odo/Ota Federal Constituency’s seat in Ogun.

Olumide, son of a former governor of the state and chieftain of APC, Chief Segun Osoba, polled a total of 33, 538 votes to defeat the incumbent, Mikhail Kazeem of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), who scored 14,903 votes.

The result was announced by the Returning Officer, Prof. Ismaila Salami, at Unity High School Collation Centre, Ago- Ika, Abeokuta.

At the Centenary Hall collation centre for the Abeokuta-South federal constituency, the Returning Officer, Prof. Bameke Oyedele, declared APC’s Edun as winner, having polled a total of 17,003 votes.

He defeated his closest rival, Mr Segun Sowunmi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored a total of 8,608 votes.

Similarly, Prof. Michael Ozoje, the Returning Officer at Ijebu-Ode Local Government Collation Centre, declared Osunsanya as winner of Ijebu-Ode/Ijebu North-East/Odogbolu seat with a total of 25,608 votes.

Mr Taiwo Shote, the PDP candidate who came closest to Osunsanya, scored total votes of 21,775.

Results of the polls for the five remaining federal constituency seats were being awaited as at the filing of this report.