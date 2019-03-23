<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the Ekiti East Local Government Constituency 1 supplementary election.

Its candidate Adegbuyi Olajuwon was declared winner of the election by the returning Officer, Dr Chika Asokwa on Saturday’s evening.

The election had earlier been suspended by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on March 9 when the Governorship and House of Assembly elections were conducted.

Asokwa said Olajuwon of APC polled 5,484 votes defeat Hon. Ojo-Ade Fajana of the Peoples’ Democratic Party who garnered 3, 258 votes.

INEC Administrative Secretary in the state, who doubles as Acting REC, Dr Muslim Omoleke monitored the poll exercise with his staff, commended people of the area for their orderliness during the conduct.