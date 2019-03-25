<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ekiti State has completed the inconclusive election in Ekitwi-East Constituency 1 State Assembly.

Taiwo Gbadegesin, the INEC Publicity Officer (PRO), in a statement, said that Adegbuyi Oluwajuwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the election.

The APC candidate polled 5,484 to defeat his opponent from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 3,258 votes as declared by the INEC Constituency Returning Officer for the election Dr. Chika Asokwa. The APC has won all the state Assembly seats in Ekiti. Above all, the election was peaceful.