The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has won in 22 out of 25 Local Government Areas in last Saturday’s Chairmanship and Councillorship election.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the Chairmanship seat of Gbako Local Government Area, the Chairman of Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC), Alhaji Aminu Baba has said.
