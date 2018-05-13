The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State has won 16 of the 23 local government chairmanship and councillor elections which held on Saturday while the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won in three local governments.

The results were announced on Sunday by the returning officers at the various local government headquarters.

Elections were suspended in Kaura and Jaba councils following an attack on the electoral office in the area Friday night.

In Kagarko Local Government Area, the APC polled 65,226 to defeat the PDP which got 14,658 votes.

The result was announced by the Returning Officer, Chinedu Richard.

Also in Kaduna North, Umar Hayatu of APC was declared the winner having polled APC 168,572, while the PDP polled 12,467.

In Zaria Local Government, the APC won with 42,859 votes against the PDP’s 16,033 votes.

The results from Kubau also showed that the APC got 46,535 votes to defeat the PDP which polled 13,898.

Similarly, the APC won in Makarfi Local Government, the hometown of the former National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Ahmed Makarfi.

Other councils won by the APC included Jama’a, Soba, Kudan Lere, Ikara, Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Kudan, Igabi and Kajuru local councils.

The PDP won Zangon Kataf, Kauru and Sanga Local Government Areas.

The results of Chikun and Kaduna South and Sabon Gari Local Governments were still yet to be released at the time of this report.